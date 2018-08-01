Entertainment One has appointed Paola Tonella as Director, International Sales.

Based in the company’s London office, Tonella will report to Dan Gopal, Executive Vice President, Sales, EMEA, on Benelux countries, and Patrick Roberts, Vice President, International TV Sales, on Nordic markets. She will also work closely with Wilco Wolfers, Managing Director, Benelux on film sales across Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Before joining eOne, Tonella worked at BBC Worldwide for 15 years overseeing multiple territories. She sold factual, drama, comedy and kids programming. Most recently she served as the Content Television Manager for the Netherlands and Denmark overseeing content sales in Belgium and Finland.

The Peppa Pig firm merged film and TV sales operations last year.

“As eOne continues to grow our distribution business across EMEA, we are constantly evolving our sales teams to ensure we can spend more time with our clients and maximise every opportunity across our film and TV slate,” commented Gopal.

“Paola brings a fresh expertise of these markets to eOne given her vast experience; and also her great relationships with clients which we look forward to her building upon with our exciting line up of content.”