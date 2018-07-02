Entertainment One has broadened its film operation through acquisition for a second time this year. eOne has acquired the remaining stake in Sierra/Affinity and named its principals, Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg, to film president and exec veep film/global operations, respectively. eOne president/CEO Darren Throop made the appointment.

eOne first bought a minority stake in the international sales and production operation Sierra/Affinity and Sierra Pictures in 2015. It would not disclose the price paid for the remaining stake.

“Welcoming Sierra to eOne is an important next step in our strategy to increase our direct involvement and ownership in content. Together, we will continue to build strong relationships with high-profile creative talent domestically and abroad,” Throop said in a statement.

This becomes the second substantial acquisition for eOne this year, after it acquired The Mark Gordon Company last January and named its principal Gordon to be eOne’s president and chief content officer of film, television and digital. Meyer reports to Gordon and eOne president of film, TV and digital Steve Bertram. Meyer takes the new exec post there as he continues to run as CEO Sierra/Affinity, with Schaberg continuing as COO. Jonathan Kier will take on an expanded role as President, International Sales and Distribution, Sierra/Affinity.

Said Gordon and Bertram in a statement: “We’ve had a very successful partnership with Nick, Marc and the Sierra team for years, and this move is a natural progression as we continue to increase our efforts to source and produce films with universal appeal. They have extraordinary creative instincts and a unique understanding of the value of content in the global marketplace. Their industry relationships, passion for the business, and entrepreneurial spirit are incredible assets for eOne. We are thrilled to welcome the Sierra team, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Nick as he shepherds our film business into the future.”

Said Meyer: “Over the last nine years, we have built Sierra/Affinity into a preeminent production and international sales company, and have enjoyed a very productive relationship with eOne. Today marks another growth chapter for the company as we join forces with a vibrant global player with scale, resources and ambitions that will allow us to touch film content in an even more profound manner. I look forward to working closely with Darren, Mark, Steve and the entire eOne team to grow this platform into the best destination for talent and content creators. As importantly, I am extremely appreciative to my team at Sierra, as well as the producers, financiers, filmmakers and artists who have trusted us to represent their work on the global stage.”

eOne had a stake in recent Sierra Pictures productions Atomic Blonde and the upcoming Netflix premiere How It Ends. Upcoming is Haunt, from Eli Roth, and the Diane Keaton-Jacki Weaver starrer Poms. Sierra/Affinity brokered international deals on such titles as I, Tonya, Manchester By the Sea, Whiplash, Hell or High Water and Nightcrawler, and the upcoming Julia Roberts-starrer Ben is Back. The company will continue to rep films from third-party producers.