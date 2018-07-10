ESPN Films said today that Enhanced, Oscar-winning documantarian Alex Gibney’s limited docuseries about how athletes are using modern technology and science to achieve greatness, will premiere on its streaming service. All six episodes of the series will go live July 16 on ESPN+, where the Worldwide Leader plans to debut some of its most high-profile projects.

Enhanced looks inside the secret world of modern sports training, technology, recovery and more — raising questions about the characters, power struggles and breakthrough innovations that are driving the world’s greatest performances. The docuseries weaves together moments of greatness, inspiration and heartbreak with behind-the-scenes looks at the laboratories, institutes and academies trying to turn athletic dreams into reality, and big bucks.

“We’ve been talking to Alex for years about making something like Enhanced – an edgy, forward-looking collection about the limits of the human body – and are so grateful to have worked with him and the talented roster of directors on this docuseries,” said Libby Geist, VP and executive producer at ESPN Films and Original Content. “It’s a fresh new format for ESPN Films, and we are continuing to push our own storytelling boundaries as our projects take on different forms.”

Added Gibney: “I’ve always been fascinated with the will to win – often at any cost – as well as the scientific and ethical issues surrounding the attempts to push the body beyond natural limits. But in Enhanced, there was also an opportunity to look beyond doping and changing the contours of the body to attempts to change the architecture of the mind in order to increase performance.”