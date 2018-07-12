Football’s no longer coming home but nearly 75% of British television viewers watched England’s brave exit from the World Cup.

Croatia’s win scored a peak of 26.5M viewers on ITV with an average of 20M viewers across the whole game, which went into extra time. It averaged a 73.3% share.

The game couldn’t match the 80% share of viewers for England’s quarter final win over Sweden, which aired on BBC One on Saturday afternoon. However, it did beat the 15.8M average and 19.9M peak.

The figures don’t take into account the millions of people who were watching in pubs across England, while the game was also available in a number of large outdoor spaces, including London’s Hyde Park.

The game is also expected to have reached a huge audience on ITV’s on-demand service ITV Hub.

Elsewhere, in France 12.3M viewers, a 53.7 share, watched on commercial broadcaster TF1, eager to find out who they will play in the final.