Amy Adams during an appearance today on The Talk gave a brief update on the status of Disenchanted, Disney’s long-in-the-works sequel to its Adams-starring 2007 hit about Giselle, the singing animated Disney princess who crosses over into the real world.

“I am absolutely up for that,” Adams when asked by co-host Sara Gilbert about reprising her role in a sequel. “We’re working on it — so hopefully.”

There has been no recent movement on the project at Disney — the sequel is currently in development with Adam Shankman attached to direct. But Enchanted 2 was in the works as far back as 2014, when Anne Fletcher was aboard to helm a script written by J. David Stem and David N. Weiss from an earlier draft by Jessie Nelson. Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld are back as producers.

Aside from Adams, who since Enchanted scored four of her five Oscar nominations, the original pic co-starred Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey and Susan Sarandon. The family fantasy pic made $340.5 million at the global box office and was nominated for three Best Song Oscars from the team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Adams was on The Talk panel today with Patricia Clarkson promoting their HBO series Sharp Objects.

Here’s the exchange: