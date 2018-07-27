Toby Onwumere (Sense8) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit musical family drama Empire.

Onwumere will play Kai, a war correspondent and also Jamal’s (Jussie Smollett) love interest.

Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.

Onwumere played Capheus on the second season of Netflix drama series Sense8. Onwumere took over the role that was played by Aml Ameen in Season 1. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Gartner/Green Entertainment.

Empire returns Wednesday, September 26 at 8 PM on Fox.