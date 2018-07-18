Rhyon Nicole Brown, who recurred in Season 4 of Empire, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit musical family drama. In addition, Katlynn Simone and A.Z. Kelsey have joined in recurring roles.

Chuck Hodes/Fox

Brown plays Maya, daughter of Cookie’s fellow inmate Poundcake. When Cookie finds her this season Maya has spiraled a bit after discovering her true parentage. Cookie has to step in and be a mother figure to her, helping her find her way. Brown appeared in two episodes in Season 4.

Simone will play Treasure, a prison social worker whose life is turned around by Cookie when she sees her star potential. Kelsey will portray Jeff Kingsley, a hotshot, Silicon Valley genius, turned label executive; business wunderkind. Ivy League with an edge and a dark secret.

Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.

Brown stars in Goldfinch Studios’ upcoming feature Killers Anonymous, alongside Jessica Alba and Gary Oldman, and in Tri Destined Studios’ Throwback Holiday, set for premiere this fall. Additional credits include BET’s Tales, Lifetime movie, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, and TBS’ For Better or Worse, among others. Brown is repped by HeyGurl Management, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, and Felcher & Freifeld.

Simone was previously seen on The Game and The Quad on BET. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and co-managed by Pwrfl Mgmt and IKIGAI Management.

Kelsey’s previous credits include Bull and Unforgettable. He’s repped by Wolf Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Empire returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, September 26 at 8 PM.