After three consecutive years of nominations and one win, How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis was left off of the ballot for lead actress in a drama series. In an interesting twist, though, Davis’ Annalise Keating isn’t completely shut out of the this year’s Emmy race.

In fact, Davis did receive a nomination for playing the same character that earned her the award for lead actress in a drama series, and which also made her the first black actress to receive such an award. Instead, she will be vying for the outstanding guest actress recognition for her performance in the Scandal portion of the Scandal/HTGAWM crossover, competing against her tv mother, Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Diane Rigg (Game Of Thrones).

Last year’s lead actress in a drama series winner Elizabeth Moss will be up against Sandra Oh, Keri Russell, Claire Foy, Evan Rachel Wood, and Tatiana Maslany when the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards show airs September 17.