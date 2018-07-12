It worked.

Television writer Megan Amram’s web series dedicated to her quest to win an Emmy cleared the first hurdle: she collected nominations for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series and for outstanding series.

Released on April 27, just in time to qualify for the 2018 awards, Amram pulls the viewer into her by-the-numbers campaign to grab the television industry’s top award.

In the first of six episodes in the series, An Emmy for Megan, Amram confides to actress Alison Rich about her epiphany while watching last year’s Emmy Awards. That’s when she discovered the short-form series category, with its low bar for eligibility (six episodes of under 15 minutes).

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I could win that,'” Amram said.

Rich points out the obvious challenge: Amram, a writer on The Good Place, Silicon Valley and Parks and Recreation, doesn’t act.

“Acting is like writing with your mouth,” Amram replies.

Amram recruits some well-known Hollywood figures in her campaign, including Ted Danson, who also received an Emmy nod today for his role in The Good Place, Seth Rogen, Rian Johnson (who deadpans, “I think your web series performance is not only better than Star Wars, I think it will have a bigger cultural impact.”), J.J. Abrams, and Jimmy Kimmel.

There’s even a melodramatic final episode involving D’Arcy Carden (Janet from The Good Place) in which the actress seeks to hijack the web series to further her own Emmy ambitions.

Obviously, the Television Academy voters were impressed. Other nominees in the outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series are Kelli O’Hara (The Accidental Wolf), Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Lee Garlington (Break A Hip) and Naomi Grossman (Ctrl Alt Delete ).

Amram quickly embarked on the next phase of her Emmy campaign.