Netflix has taken the top spot for most nominations among networks and streaming services with 112, up from 91 in 2017, besting HBO which followed with 108. NBC came in third with 78, followed by FX Networks with 50, and CBS and ABC with 34 and 31, respectively.

Game of Thrones tops the list of program nominations with 22, followed by Saturday Night Live and Westworld, which tied with 21 each, and The Handmaid’s Tale with 20. Check out the complete list of nominations by network/platform (five or more) and nominations by program (10 or more).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.