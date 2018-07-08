The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences invited 928 entertainment industry professionals to join and while many were celebrating their invitation to the ever-changing Academy which is looking to be more inclusive, there is one invitee that didn’t want to jump on board: Emmanuelle Seigner.

Seigner, who is the wife of disgraced director Roman Polanski, was invited to join the Academy and responded with an incendiary letter that dragged the organization calling the invite an “offensive proposal” in an open letter that was posted in the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly actress did not hold back in the letter saying, “The Academy probably thinks I am enough of a spineless, social climbing actress that I would forget that I have been married for the past 29 years to one of the world’s greatest directors.”

She says that Polanski has been “cast out like a pariah” and adds that “these same nameless academicians think that I should ‘mount the steps of glory’ behind his back?””

She calls the invite was an insult and “insufferable hypocrisy.” She then digs into the press and the backlash Polanski faced since fleeing the country in 1978 where he awaited sentencing for statutory rape. He has pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor. Four women have since come forward with sexual assault accusations.

Seigner, who has been married to Polanski since 1989, writes that she is a feminist and stands up for her husband saying that he has written “unforgettable female characters.” And slams the Academy for expelling her husband “in an attempt to appease the zeitgeist.”

Polanski was ousted from the Academy alongside Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby in May. All three were accused of sexual misconduct.

