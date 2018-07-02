Shaina Taub, creator of an acclaimed 2016 Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, has signed on a lyricist for the Elton John-Paul Rudnick Broadway musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 Fox 2000 Pictures film, the in-development Prada is being produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

A production time-line and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date, according to a spokesperson for the project.

Said Elton John in a statement, “It’s great working with Shaina. We’re all having a blast and I’m delighted with the way the show is shaping up.”

“Writing songs with Elton John is a joy and an honor,” said Taub. “The Devil Wears Prada is one of my all-time favorite movies. I’m thrilled to join this amazing team in bringing this story about two complex and brilliant women to the stage.’

Book writer Paul Rudnick (The Addams Family) said, “Shaina is a superb lyricist, a pleasure to work with, and an invaluable addition to the Prada team.”

Taub wrote the music and lyrics for productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It as part of the Public Theater initiative Public Works, which invites diverse New York communities to help create participatory theater. In 2016, the acclaimed Twelfth Night was given a full five-week Free Shakespeare in the Park run.

Taub also wrote the score for and co-starred in Bill Irwin and David Shiner’s stage show Old Hats. As a performer, she was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for her performance Off Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, has released two albums and is writing a new musical about Alice Paul and the American women’s suffrage movement.