Ellen Burstyn and James Caan have been set to star in Welcome to Pine Grove!, a romantic comedy set at a senior-living center. Michael Lembeck (Tooth Fairy) is directing a script by Donald Martin. Astute Films, which is co-producing STX’s upcoming Taraji P Henson-Sam Rockwell pic The Best of Enemies, is producing and financing. Shooting is set to begin later this summer.

The story, from Harrison Powell and inspired by his grandmother’s experiences moving into a retirement community, centers on Helen (Burstyn), an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school — full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. What she initially avoids leads her to exactly what she has been missing: new friendships and a chance at love again with newcomer Dan (Caan).

Powell is producing with Dominique Telson and Fred Bernstein, with Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte executive producing.

Lembeck, whose film credits include two The Santa Clause sequels, is also a veteran TV helmer who is directing several episodes of CBS’ Murphy Brown reboot later this fall.

