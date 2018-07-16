Salvation co-creators Elizabeth Kruger and Craig Shapiro have inked a new overall deal with CBS TV Studios, the studio behind the thriller drama series.

CBS

Under the pact, the duo will continue to develop projects for CBS TV Studios and continue as co-showrunners/executive producers of Salvation, which is currently airing its second season on CBS. Kruger also will be making her TV directorial debut on the season finale of Salvation, which she and Shapiro co-created with Matt Wheeler. The suspense drama, about the race to save the Earth from an asteroid headed for impact, stars Santiago Cabrera and Jennifer Finnigan.

Married writing team Kruger have been at CBS TV Studios since 2015 when they joined the second season of the studio’s CBS sci-fi drama series Extant starring Halle Berry as executive producers and showrunners. They also created and executive produced USA Network’s Necessary Roughness and executive produced and ran the writers room on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce. Kruger and Shapiro’s series credits also include Bull, Pan Am and Miami Medical. They are repped by UTA, Madhouse Entertainment and attorney Ken Richman.