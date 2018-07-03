Elizabeth Bogush is set as the lead in Last Night, a MarVista Entertainment indie feature from director Chris Sivertson. The plot follows a successful family woman who wakes up next to the dead body of her former lover with no memory of what happened last night, she must race to uncover the identity of the killer before she’s arrested for the crime or becomes the next victim herself. Brad Schmidt Eddie Kaye Thomas, Mark Famiglietti, Sarah Lind, Victoria Barbaras, Stephanie Bast round out the cast. Michael Moran and John Hermann are the producers. Bogush, who has recurred CBS’s NCIS: LA and Showtime’s Masters of Sex, is repped by Innovative, Margie Weiner Management, and Meyer & Downs.

To/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Caldovino has been added to the cast of Art Camacho and Robert Samuels’ mob comedy indie, Made in Chinatown. Written by Mark V Wiley, the pic centers on “Vinny” Chow who rejects his Chinese culture to become an Italian Wiseguy like the heroes from his favorite movies. With the help of his Kung Fu master, The Chinese girl next door, and a pair of New York fortune tellers, Vinny finds Chinese culture at the center of who he truly is. Caldovino, whose credits include Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, will play Paulie, the under boss of one of the powerful New York crime families. Wiley is producing the film. Caldovino is repped by Momentum Talent and manager Bob McGowan.