Robert Englund, come to TCA to talk horror movies, said if he had the budget, he would have cast a different actor to play Freddy Krueger in every A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy was known to have a hat, green striped sweater, and claw hand. But that leaves plenty of room for every victim to have his or her own Freddy, reflecting their perception of the character, Englund blue-skied during a panel for AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, debuting October 14.

Englund mentioned reality TV as a form of horror, likening it to “watching a snake eat a pig…you can’t look away.”

Roth, however, forecast a horror hit in two or three years that would tap into our current political nightmare, in much the same was The Walking Dead, debuted in 2010, was seen by some pundits as being connected to the 2008 mortgage crisis and fear of displacement.

“I do feel like in two or three years a horror show will reflect the political divide in the country,” Roth forecast.

Participants in Roth’s seven one-hour episodes include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis and Jamie Lee Curtis.