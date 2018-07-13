EXCLUSIVE: El Rey Network has appointed veteran Univision exec Melissa Maravi as its new CFO, reporting to president and GM Daniel Tibbets.

Maravi will oversee all finance functions for the company, which was launched in 2013 by filmmaker Robert Rodriquez, and liaise with Tibbets and the El Rey board on strategic matters.

Before joining El Rey, Maravi spent more than 20 years rising through the ranks at Univision. Her most recent post at the Hispanic media giant was senior director of corporate financial planning and analysis. Maravi has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and will continue to be based in Teaneck, N.J.

“With her robust background in both operational and strategic finance, Melissa is a terrific leader with a deep understanding of the industry and the financial structures and practices that make for a successful venture,” Tibbets said. “She will be a vital part of the team driving the El Rey brand to the next level.”

Univision is a minority stakeholder in El Rey, which describes itself as a “Latino-infused entertainment brand that revels in the courage, capacity, and creativity of ordinary people on extraordinary journeys.”

The English-language network run by Rodriguez and his artistic collective. It is owned by Rodriguez and FactoryMade.