Ed Sheeran’s documentary Songwriter, which Apple Music acquired in a seven-figure deal before the film’s Tribeca Film Festival deal this spring, is getting ready to hit the stage. The film from Sheeran’s filmmaker cousin Murry Cummings that chronicles the making of his 2017 album Divide will hit theaters via Abramorama beginning August 17 at the IFC Center and in Los Angeles at the ArcLight Hollywood on August 24, followed by streaming exclusively on Apple Music on August 28.

The news came today as Apple released the first trailer for the docu, which goes behind the scenes to detail the intense collaborative process that produced some of Sheeran’s biggest hits including “The Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” (Divide won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy that year). The pic follows Sheeran on the road, on tour and pretty much everywhere else as he works with producer Benny Blanco and musicians Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid, Foy Vance, Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels to hone multiple songs at the same time.

Kimmie Kim produced and Stuart Camp and Stefan Demetriou are executive producers of Songwriter, which had its world premiere in February at the Berlin Film Festival.

Check out the trailer above and and the poster below: