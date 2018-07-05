Schultz got his start as a sports broadcaster for Fargo-Moorhead television stations in the early 1980s, including time as sports director at WDAY-TV, which first reported news of his death.

He moved to talk radio as a conservative in the 1990s. His radio show went national in 2004. He became a national figure, however, when he joined MSNBC in 2009 as a progressive. During his tenure there, he hosted The Ed Show weekday afternoons, while also becoming a primetime fixture.

Former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann tweeted:

This is shocking, sad news. No matter how wildly his politics swung, he took up our free health care clinics initiative at MSNBC and ran with it with total dedication, raised millions, helped thousands. And it was impossible to stay mad at him and his generous laugh. #RIPEd https://t.co/7SKVKHj2DQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2018

MSNBC dropped The Ed Show from its daytime lineup in July of 2015 in a larger program re-shufflings, ending the run of one of its longest-serving hosts. The following year, he debuted on Kremlin-funded RT America, hosting the half hour News With Ed Schultz.