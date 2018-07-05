Longtime broadcaster/MSNBC host Ed Schultz died this morning of natural causes.
RT America, where Schultz was working at the time of his death, issued a statement:
“We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz,” the network said. “Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America.”
Schultz got his start as a sports broadcaster for Fargo-Moorhead television stations in the early 1980s, including time as sports director at WDAY-TV, which first reported news of his death.
He moved to talk radio as a conservative in the 1990s. His radio show went national in 2004. He became a national figure, however, when he joined MSNBC in 2009 as a progressive. During his tenure there, he hosted The Ed Show weekday afternoons, while also becoming a primetime fixture.
Former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann tweeted:
MSNBC dropped The Ed Show from its daytime lineup in July of 2015 in a larger program re-shufflings, ending the run of one of its longest-serving hosts. The following year, he debuted on Kremlin-funded RT America, hosting the half hour News With Ed Schultz.