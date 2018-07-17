Sam Adegoke, who currently stars in CW’s Dynasty reboot, and Frances Fisher are set for 8000 Shots, an indie film which Talia Lugacy wrote and is directing. Rosario Dawson is producing the film with Lugacy, who previously directed Dawson in the 2007 drama, Descent, along with Adegoke, Noah Lang, and Cheyenne Drinkwater.

Adegoke stars as Will Larue, a combat veteran who served in the Iraq war, who loses his friend and fellow vet to suicide, which resurrects his past and forces him to confront the fact that healing from war is not possible.

The pic set in NYC and is currently in production on location.

Previously, Adegoke has appeared Lifetime’s Searching for Neverland and had recurring stints on Freeform’s Switched at Birth and Murder in the First on TNT. He’ll reprise his role as Jeff Colby when Dynasty returns in the fall.

Fisher has appeared in numerous film and television projects with her more recent credits including Woman in Gold, Outlaws and Angels, The Expanse, Criminal Minds, and Fargo.

Adegoke is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Fisher is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.