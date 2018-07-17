Unforgettable alum Dylan Walsh is set for a recurring guest role on the upcoming 20th season of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

NBC

Walsh will play John Conway, a self-made man and major beverage distributor who is respected by his community and looked up to by his children. His story will unfold in the near future.

Walsh has a history on Law & Order: SVU, which will tie Gunsmoke and Law & Order‘s record as the longest-running drama series with its upcoming 20th season. He also guest-starred in an episode of the crime procedural 11 years ago.

Walsh toplined FX’s Nip/Tuck and CBS/A&E’s Unforgettable and recently co-starred on the CW dramedy Life Sentence. He is repped by Gersh and manager Bob McGowan.