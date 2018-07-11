In the war of box office real estate developers, Sony’s animated family threequel Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is expected to have the edge over family man Dwayne Johnson’s latest Universal/Legendary action pic Skyscraper. HT3 is eyeing a number one rank between $38M and the low $40Ms, while Skyscraper is around $33M-$40M. Sony is seeing $35M for HT3.

Disney

Potentially wedging between them is the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp which is expected to decline 60% for a $30M second weekend. Yesterday, the Peyton Reed-directed pic scored $10M, +43% from Monday and today it’s bound to hit $100M in its sixth day of release.

In addition, Universal/Blumhouse’s The First Purge is expected to decline 60% in weekend 2 with $6.9M. Through five days the pic has made $36.6M.

Also expanding is Annapurna’s Boots Riley telemarketer fantasy Sorry to Bother You from 16 locations to 805 with an eye on $3.5M+.

Hotel Transylvania 3 has already racked up $1.3M in special Amazon Prime matinees from Saturday June 30, a promo in conjunction with Atom tickets. The third installment, which opens Friday in 4,200 sites, is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks. The first two titles have amassed $831.5M at the WW B.O. with the last movie opening to a franchise domestic high of $48.4M back in September 2015. Even with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 recently crossing the half billion mark to become the highest grossing animated title of all-time at the domestic B.O, there’s still breathing room for a new animated wide release, particularly in an Illumination Entertainment-absent summer. The threequel carries a reported $80M production cost before P&A. HT3 currently is 70% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Thursday previews start at 5PM.

Universal

With 50% of its $125M budget covered by Legendary Entertainment, a subsidiary of China’s Wanda Group, Skyscraper is also looking to reap cash from Asian markets. It opens day and date with 3,700 stateside theaters in 56 foreign markets including Hong Kong, France, Australia, Brazil, Korea, Russia and the UK & Ireland with construction in the Middle Kingdom on July 20 via Legendary East. Rotten Tomatoes score is currently at 55% Rotten. Johnson’s Central Intelligence helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber directs. That was a comedy with Kevin Hart, co-produced by Uni, that debuted to $35.5M and made over $216M WW off a $50M and churned a profit of $52M after all revenue streams. Earlier this spring, Johnson had the videogame adaptation Rampage via New Line/Warner Bros. which opened to $35.7M, was shy of the century mark at $99M domestic, but earned a global of $425M with 37% of that figure coming from China or $156.3M. Many believed that Rock pic underperformed stateside with its funky gorilla and monster mash-up pairing, though WB made a point to open the title in mid-April ahead of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in order to get a leg-up. Still Infinity War owned a majority of business in the latter part of that month and May. Skyscraper marks a return to action form for Johnson, so the hope here is that the pic has enough momentum into August.