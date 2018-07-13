Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3 grossed $2.6 million in previews that began at 5 PM last night, towering over Universal/Legendary Entertainment’s Skyscraper which minted $1.95M at 2,950 theaters from showtimes that kicked off at 7 PM.

Industry estimates expect Skyscraper to arrive between $33M-$40M behind Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which is eyeing between $38M to the low $40Ms for a No. 1 win.

Skyscraper‘s amount of cash is just above Dwayne Johnson’s previous collaboration with director Rawson Marshall Thurber, the action comedy Central Intelligence, which made $1.84M in Thursday previews before a $12.99M Friday and $35.5M opening.

More comps to Skyscraper: Outside of Johnson’s Fast & Furious credits and Disney’s animated Moana ($56.6M 3-day), San Andreas reps his biggest opening among his live-action pics with a $3.1M preview night, $18.1M Friday and $54.5M opening. Back in April, New Line/Warner Bros’ Rampage grossed $2.4M from Thursday previews before earning a $11.5M Friday and a $35.7M opening.

Hotel Transylvania 2 didn’t hold any previews since it opened when school was in session back in September 2015. Already, Hotel Transylvania 3 made $1.3M from a June 30 Amazon Prime/Atom Tickets sneak preview. That amount of money will be included in HT3‘s domestic cume and isn’t a part of last night’s till. HT3‘s Thursday is far ahead of Sony Animation’s release from last summer, The Emoji Movie, which made $900K at 2,205 venues for a $24.5M opening.

Fandango reported yesterday that Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is outpacing Hotel Transylvania 2 in advance ticket sales, while Skyscraper is outpacing Rampage at the same point in their Fandango sales cycles.

Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp led all films in regular release yesterday with an estimated $5.3M, off 9% from Wednesday, for a week’s take of $104M. Industry expectations figure the deeper universe MCU superhero movie to post a $30M second weekend, -60%.

Disney’s Incredibles 2 earned $3.3M in second place yesterday, -7% from Wednesday, for a running domestic total of $519.6M through the end of its fourth week.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is up to $347.7M through three weeks after a $2.86M Thursday in third place, -12%.

Uni/Blumhouse’s The First Purge ended its first nine days stateside with $40.3M after a $1.8M Thursday, -8% in fourth place.