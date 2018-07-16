Warcaft and Moon director Duncan Jones is in playful mood.

The filmmaker has posted a video on Twitter in which he seemingly teases that his next project will be a movie based on Rogue Trooper, a strip from the Brit anthology comic 2000AD, which is best known for spawning the Judge Dredd character.

The 1980s strip follows Rogue, a genetically created, blue-skinned, mohawked super soldier and his three comrades’ search for their nemesis, the Traitor General. The story is initially set on the planet Nu-Earth, where a war of attrition is being fought between the Norts and Southers who have ravaged their planet with chemical and biological weapons. The series, created by Gerry Finley-Day and Alan Moore collaborator Dave Gibbons, is dark, sci-fi, action-packed and apocalyptic.

Mute and Source Code director Jones had previously teased the project July 12 on Twitter, “A little nervous about this, but hell, nervous is where the fun is! I’m going to be making a comic book movie next! A pretty special one. That’s the initial tease… Second tease to come in a few days!”

Little else is known at this stage but check out yesterday’s video below, in which Jones offers up a riddle, the back of a seated man and finally…a mohawk:

In Jones’s responses to the tweet he confirms that he is the man with the mohawk and that the movie definitely isn’t a sequel to Warcraft, which he says is “not looking likely” due to “too many companies” being involved.

The “one for them, one for me” line of the riddle echoes advice given to Jones by his dad David Bowie. This from a 2016 NY Times interview with Jones in which the filmmaker talks about the need to balance mass entertainments with smaller personal projects, “One of the things my dad always said is that it’s O.K. to do one for you and one for them. He taught me a lot of things, but that’s certainly one of the many that I took to heart.”