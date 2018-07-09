Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films has launched a young writers’ scheme as it searches for the next wave of TV creators.

The NBC Universal-backed production company, which also makes BBC and Netflix drama The Last Kingdom, has launched The Collective. The scheme will aim to nurture and develop young writers. It will offer a series of in-depth sessions, which will train and guide emerging writers to respond to broadcaster-led briefs and enable them to work on their ideas in a collaborative environment.

The scheme has already brought together its first swathe of talent, including Grace Ofori-Attah (In the Long Run), Ben Lewis (Psychobitches), Roanne Bardsley (Hollyoaks), James Fritz (Parliament Square) and duo Matilda Wnek and Ryan O’Sullivan (Other People).

The Collective will be led by Carnival’s Head of Development Jo Strevens, Development Producer Tara Cook and Development Executive Claire Daxter. It hopes that it will give the writers first-hand experiences on high quality scripted series and provide the Gareth Neame-run indie with a fresh development slate to take to UK and U.S. broadcasters.

Neame, Executive Chairman of Carnival Films says, “We are always seeking to expand our horizons in terms of the best writing talent, and take our responsibility to nurture talent very seriously. ‘Collective’ is a great way of doing just that and we’re delighted to be working with some of the most exciting, emerging creative voices coming out of the UK today.”

Grace Ofori-Attah adds, “Writing can be a very solitary occupation. Having the opportunity to sit down and discuss your ideas with a group of talented writers, as well as experienced development executives in an open, safe and supportive environment is invaluable. The scheme will challenge me to step outside my comfort zone and give me the confidence to really run riot with my ideas.”