Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) is set for the series regular role of Crazy Jane, one of the leads of DC Universe’s live-action series Doom Patrol, from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

Guerrero’s Crazy Jane is an unlikely hero suffering from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder. Each of her 64 distinct personas manifest a different super power making Jane the Doom Patrol’s most powerful member…and also its most unstable.

Jeremy Carver is writing Doom Patrol, a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero). Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns, and Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Doom Patrol, which received a 13-episode straight-to-series order in May, begins production this year for a 2019 premiere on DC Universe, the joint venture of Warner Bros Digital Networks and DC Entertainment. It will follow the live-action Titans, slated to debut later this year.

Actress, activist and author Guerrero is known for her roles as Maritza Ramos on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, for which she received three SAG awards; as Lina in CW’s Jane the Virgin; and as Sofia, a series regular on CBS comedy Superior Donuts. Her memoir, In The Country We Love, published by Henry Holt, details her life as a citizen daughter of undocumented parents, and her years-long struggle to deal with the consequences of the broken immigration system. Her middle grade follow up book, My Family Divided, was released by MacMillan on July 17th. Guerrero is repped by Vamnation Entertainment, Abrams Artists Agency & Jackoway Austen Tyerman.