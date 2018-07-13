April Bowlby, who plays Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman (fka Elasti-Girl), in a guest-starring stint on the upcoming DC Universe series Titans, will reprise the role as one of the leads of the digital service’s follow-up live-action series Doom Patrol, from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

Bowlby’s Rita Farr, an actress on the rise, adopts the moniker of Elasti-Woman after she was exposed to a toxic gas that altered her cellular structure. Longing for the days of old, Rita finds a place for herself among the Doom Patrol.

Jeremy Carver is writing Doom Patrol, a reimagining of the beloved superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. It revolves around Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (Bowlby) and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder aka The Chief. The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns, and Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Doom Patrol, which received a 13-episode straight-to-series order in May, begins production this year for a 2019 premiere on DC Universe, the joint venture of Warner Bros Digital Networks and DC Entertainment. It will follow the live-action Titans, slated to debut later this year.

Bowlby, best known for playing Stacy Barrett on all six seasons of Drop Dead Diva, recently was a series regular in Fox drama pilot Gone Baby Gone based on Dennis Lehane’s bestselling book. She just became available after the pilot did not go to series. Bowlby is repped by LINK Entertainment and TalentWorks.