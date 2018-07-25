Sorry, Vlad, our casa is not your casa — at least for now. In a statement just released by the White House, National Security Adviser John Bolton said, “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

So much for The Invite — you know, the one where President Donald Trump asked his apparent BFF Vladimir Putin to pop over for a visit to the very momument of American Democracy. The one that came days after POTUS had embraced the former Soviet KGB ace on the world stage at the Helsinki summit and sided with him against the entire U.S. intelligence community. The one that either shocked and/or was mocked by so many.

That White House invite.

So today’s statement from Bolton means three things:

Putin won’t be visiting Washington in September — ahead of those pesky midterm elections — after all; The longtime spy and communist strongman will be invited eventually; and Robert Mueller’s investigation will wrap up by year’s end.

As they say on Sesame Street — the one on TV, not the euphemism for Pennsylvania Avenue 2018: One of these things is not like the others.