Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, who got first crack at President Donald Trump fresh off his presser with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, kicked things off praising Trump for his Hillary Clinton digs.

“You were very strong at the end of that press conference,” Hannity said, parroting back Trump’s “Where are the servers? Where are those 33K emails?” lines.

Trump wanted to give presser credit where it was due, modestly turning talk to Putin’s remarks about Trump.

“First of all, he said there was no collusion whatsoever,” POTUS said, turning to look directly at the camera and putting on his I’m Surrounded By Idiots In Washington face. “I guess he said it as strong as you can say it.”

“They have no information on Trump,” POTUS beamed, of Putin’s press conference claim.

“One thing you know: If they had, it would have been out,” Trump told Hannity.

“He said it was nonsense. And he also said there was absolutely no collusion, which you know, and everybody that watches your show knows. And I think most of the country knows. And,Tucker [Carlson], standing over there definitely knows – he’s one of the people that get it.”

“It’s a shame, we’re talking about nuclear proliferation and Syria, and humanitarian aide, and we get question on the witch hunt,” Trump complained. “I don’t think the people in the country buy it, but the reporters like to give it a shot.”

“I thought President Putin was very, very strong,” Trump concluded, addressing his audience of one.

POTUS said he was “fascinated” by Putin’s suggestion Robert Mueller’s team go work with his people to make the case about those 12 Russian military officials indicted in Friday for tampering with the U.S.’s 2016 election.

“They probably won’t,” Trump said.

Good guess.