President Donald Trump lives in a world in which he “had a great meeting with NATO” and “an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia.”

“Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!” he tweeted late this morning. Among recent emigres to the Land of Fake News are normally reliable media outlets and personalities, including Fox Business Network star Maria Bartiromo, who called it “probably the low point of the presidency so far,” Fox & Friends, where he was advised “when Newt Gingrich, when General Jack Keane, when Matt Schlapp say the president fell short and made our intelligence apparatus look bad – I think it’s time to pay attention,” and Wall Street Journal, which Trump’s presser performance as: “He was the one on stage beseeching Mr. Putin for a better relationship, while the Russian played it cool and matter of fact.”

Trump praised one of few Republicans to defend his presser performance, thanking Rand Paul for noting, “The President has gone through a year and a half of through a year and a half of totally partisan investigations – what’s he supposed to think?”

He also insisted he had a “great meeting” with NATO, continuing to insist its other members agreed to “pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future only because of me” which some NATO members insist never happened, though they will agree with the part of that tweet in which he said the media is reporting “I was rude to leaders.”

Trump’s tweets:

I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me. NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018