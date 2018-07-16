Trump cuddled up to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in a presser as the two men headed into their Helsinki one-on-one meeting, calling Putin’s hosting of the World Cup, “beautifully done.”

Among the “good things to talk about” during their private chat, Trump promised they would include “everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China” and “our mutual friend President” Xi Jinping.

“I think we have great opportunities…Frankly we have not been getting along together very well for the last number of years,” Trump told Putin, quickly adding “I have not been here too long.”

“I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship. I hope so. I have been saying, and I’m sure you’ve heard over the years, as I campaigned, that getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

No mention of Russia interference in the presidential election, the 12 Russian military officers indicted in the U.S. on Friday for election tampering, Russian’s annexation of territory in Crimea, etc.

To further please Putin, Trump had called the European Union a “foe” of the United States over the weekend and, this morning, tweeted more of his Blame America strategy for the two countries’ strained relationship.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to man years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Trump said.

“President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok!”

On Morning Joe this morning, Joe Scarborough noted those tweets were liked by the Russian Foreign Ministry, adding he also wonders if it was liked by Sean Hannity and InfoWars, and some of the other people who have been useful idiots for Vladimir Putin.

Friday’s indictments “ripped down any veneer or respectability from Vladimir Putin and proved he’s a common thug who tried to infiltrate American democracy and it’s all there in black and white” Scarborough said.

Trump’s tweets:

