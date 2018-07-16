The damage control already has begun.

In his first public statement since his WTF presser following his summit With Russian ruler/former KGB officer Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump tweeted this he has “GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people” – not clear why he all-capped “my” – but cannot liveexclusively on the past.

At the press conference that even Republicans are blasting, Trump also said he had confidence in his intelligence people but Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today. Trump also said he saw no reason why Putin would want to tamper with the 2016 election, trying to debunk the conclusion drawn by his entire intel community.

“In order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along!” Trump emoted via Twitter, en route to the U.S.

By “the past, he’s presumably referencing 2016 when, Trump’s intel leaders have all agreed, Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election, and also warned all signs are that Putin continues to meddle, and will continue to do to going forward into the midterm elections and beyond.

Trump concluded his damage-control tweet with the hashtag “#HELSINKI2018” – though most were going with #TreasonSummit, which is why that hashtag was the top-trender worldwide, while “#HELSINKI2018” was nowhere to be found in the Top 10.

Trump’s tweet: