President Donald Trump told CBS News’s Jeff Glor he would hold Russian ruler Vladimir Putin accountable for election meddling “because he’s in charge of the country.”

In a clip that covered no new ground, but that is part of a more extensive interview airing on CBS Evening News tonight, Glor tells Trump that he, Trump, had said he agreed with U.S. intelligence that Russia meddled in the election in 2016.

“Yeah and I’ve said that before,” Trump says. “I’ve said that numerous times before. And I would say that that is true, yeah.”

Trump continues to say that others might have meddled as well, undercutting his intel organizations, but Glor does not get into that in the clip issued by CBS News.

Glor does, however, tell Trump, “But you haven’t condemned Putin, specifically,” and asks POTUS if he holds Putin personally responsible for Russia’s election interference.

“Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country,” Trump says. “Just like I hold myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country.”

“So certainly, as the leader of a country, you would have to hold him responsible, yes.”

Glor asks for details of that conversation in Helsinki. Trump met with Putin for more than 2 hours with no other American present except a State Department translator.

“Very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that,” Trump offers. “Now, look. We’re also living in a grown-up world.”

If you put your money on this being the point in the interview at which Trump deflected the talk to attack Obama, congratulations:

“Will a strong statement – you know – President Obama supposedly made a strong statement,” Trump continues. “Nobody heard it. What they did hear is a statement he made to Putin’s very close friend. And that statement was not acceptable. Didn’t get very much play relatively speaking. But that statement was not acceptable. But I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

You’ll have to watch tonight to see if Glor asks Trump to elaborate on that Obama jab.