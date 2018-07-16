Refresh for updates Even for Twitter. Even for Hollywood. Even for Beltway pundits and Democratic politicians – the social media response to President Donald Trump’s apparent siding with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over United States intelligence agencies has been nearly as astounding as Trump’s history-making words.

Standing next to Putin in Helsinki today, Trump was asked by reporters about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as outlined Friday in Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian military officers.

After relaying that Putin has denied Russia’s involvement, Trump said, “I will say this. I don’t see any reason why it would be…”

By early afternoon Eastern Time, the No.1 trend worldwide on Twitter was #TreasonSummit.

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader truly that I’ve ever seen,” said CNN’s Anderson Cooper on-air after the press conference. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell thought even that description was too weak, tweeting that Cooper’s “perhaps” and “one of” was “false timid language.”

While Fox News’ Neil Cavuto offered to give Trump “the benefit of the doubt to maybe jet lag and time differences,” he added “but holy moly.” Fox News’ Brit Hume called Trump’s response “a vague and rambling non-answer,” and “lame,” but also noted that Putin’s “interference” had a “negligible effect on the outcome in ‘16…”

Tweeted Fox News’ Abby Huntsman, “No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.”

“Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory,” tweeted Sen. John McCain. (Read his full statement at bottom, below).

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) July 16, 2018

"Asked if he trusted U.S. intelligence agencies which concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, HE SAID HE HAD BEEN TOLD BY HIS CIA CHIEF THAT IT WAS RUSSIA, BUT THAT HE SAW NO REASON TO BELIEVE IT." HE'S A TRAITOR; HE HAS SOLD HIMSELF, AND SOON HE WILL SELL US. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 16, 2018

To think Putin only has a pee tape at this point seems unrealistic. I mean, Trump is certainly a urine-lapper (I mean, how else did he get HIS nickname, #UrineLappingDonny), but for Trump to be this submissive to Putin, there must be something more. #TreasonSummit — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2018

If this is what Trump is willing to say in public before the whole world, imagine what he was saying in private to his boss, Putin. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 16, 2018

Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of their country. His own words and actions have removed any doubt: 45 is a traitor. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) July 16, 2018

Feel free to disregard – or immediately suspect – any mainstream media reporter, pundit or organization that tries to normalize this heinous, treasonous performance. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) July 16, 2018

Every concerned person needs to write their Congressional reps – today – and let them know that this will not stand. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) July 16, 2018

The exclusive Trump/Putin meeting now makes perfect sense. Today another shoe dropped. Undeniably, Trump’s first allegiance is to Russia — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 16, 2018

This day too will live in infamy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 16, 2018

"My people came to me…they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be."

–Trump That's how a press conference sounds when an Asset stands next to his Handler. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 16, 2018

Wow oh wow. I’ve expected many things from Trump — but never did I think I’d see him standing beside the president of Russia and, as John King just reported on CNN, “surrendering to him.” That Trump would reveal himself as a traitor on worldwide TV — well, that was a mind-blower — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 16, 2018

When you’ve been compromised and you’re a puppet: https://t.co/kiXm2I3w8P — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 16, 2018

“perhaps” … “one of” … What do those words mean? What are the other “disgraceful performances by an American president”? Why must false timid language precede truthful language? https://t.co/nKPgUrhX2Y — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 16, 2018

Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 16, 2018

The president of the US is spreading Russian disinformation to cover up a Russian attack on the US. And then Moscow embraces his amplification of its disinformation. This is a dire situation that Republicans refuse to acknowledge. Be worried. https://t.co/skKUKduEuq — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 16, 2018

On CNN, @GloriaBorger is wondering aloud if some Trump aides or intel officials will consider resigning. "Everybody around the world has seen the president stand next to Vladimir Putin and basically cave" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 16, 2018

"I asked Japan if they attacked Pearl Harbor. They said no. What else can I do?" – President Franklin. D. Trump — Mike Scully (@scullymike) July 16, 2018

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

I always resist these comparisons but Trump’s performance today will go down with Neville Chamberlain’s at Munich.

He just gave aid and comfort to a despot who invaded our elections. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 16, 2018

Putin is meeting with his service animal. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) July 16, 2018

Trump, finally asked whom he believes on Russia interference, gives a vague and rambling non-answer, with renewed complaints about Hillary’s server. Says he trusts US intel but made clear he takes Putin’s denials seriously. Lame response, to say the least. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 16, 2018

Because Trump is unable to see past himself, he sees the Russia meddling investigation as only about him and the collusion claim, and thus calls it a witch hunt. But the investigations are much more about what Russia did, as the House and Senate reports long since established. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 16, 2018

Putin would be smart to knock off the election interference right now. It had negligible effect on the outcome in ‘16 and would therefore cost Putin little. It would be a cheap concession. Of course Putin denies any interference but US intel would quickly know if it stopped. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 16, 2018

I don’t have anything quippy to tweet. I’m horrified – and have never been more proud of the fact that Putin hates my father so much he personally sanctioned him on Russia’s enemies list. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 16, 2018

What POTUS did to DNI dir Coats in particular might be the straw for many long time elected Republicans. But those folks aren’t the true Trump base. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 16, 2018

Hey Lachlan Murdoch- one day your your family will ask you about how you directed your @foxnews to handle this moment. Will you seek the truth? Will you fight for facts or will you collude with Trump and corporate forces against the best interests of your country and the world? https://t.co/0oHzHZnWUz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 16, 2018

Everyone is numb and in shock. We can’t believe what we just witnessed, but for me it’s this simple: The President of the United States openly colluded with Putin to undermine our democracy. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 16, 2018

The President of the United States trusts the word of a former KGB agent over the consensus of the American intelligence community backed by a ton of facts. That is a shocking reality. Everyone who excuses Trump’s behavior must answer that now, and when history inevitably judges. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 16, 2018

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Wow. If you aren’t horrified by Trump’s performance at the Helsinki Putin/Trump press conference you don’t love our country. Trump is disgusting, only interested in himself not the American people. RESIGN MR. TRUMP, YOU ARE NOT AMERICA FIRST, YOU ARE TRUMP AND ONLY TRUMP! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) July 16, 2018

“I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics. I will not make decisions on foreign policy in a futile effort to appease partisan critics, the media, or Democrats who want to resist and obstruct.” https://t.co/wIjOYtaylG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 16, 2018

For the entire eight years Obama was in the White House, the sycophant media heralded his imaginary diplomatic prowess. Now that a real president is engaging in true diplomacy with a nuclear superpower, they all condemn the effort. Unsurprising hypocrisy. https://t.co/BTXkUgYyDo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 16, 2018

Putin won. America lost. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 16, 2018

‘Maybe jet lag‘: Fox News’ Neil Cavuto struggles to defend Trump’s submissive behavior at Putin summit https://t.co/FEJ8kFDfY9 — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 16, 2018

Trump/Putin 2020 – “We Are All To Blame” 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/V0FxcBjSA3 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) July 16, 2018

President Trump just attacked our intelligence agencies and law enforcement for doing their jobs while standing next to a dictator who intervened in our election to help elect Trump. Putin will take this as a green light to interfere in 2018, and it is. Cowardly and shameful. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 16, 2018

President Trump’s press conference with Putin was an embarrassing spectacle. Rather than make clear that interference in our elections is unacceptable, Trump instead accepted Putin’s denials and cast doubt on the conclusions of our intelligence community. This is not normal. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018

