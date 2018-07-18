President Donald Trump took to this morning to walk back yesterday’s emergency Helsinki “clarification.”

Hours after announcing he confused “would” and “wouldn’t” during his Helsinki presser, intending to say he saw no reason to believe Russia WOULDN’T interfere in our election, Trump railed at those who caused the uproar when he sided with Vladimir Putin and threw U.S. intelligence agencies under the bus.

In his morning tweets, Trump said those people – a group that included a growing number of Republicans, and on-air talent at Fox New, the Wall Street Journal, etc – are itching for war and suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”:

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” Trump tweeted. “They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

The President of the United States explained that only people “at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki.”

“Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meetings. WE got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match” promising “big results will come!”

Trump’s morning Twitter output:

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

While the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. Many positive things will come out of that meeting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

….Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018