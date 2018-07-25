For those who wondered how President Donald Trump would spin the Michael Cohen tape that seems to prove that POTUS lied about having no knowledge of the Karen McDougal payoff, here’s how: It was doctored.

Really, we shoulda seen this one coming:

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

On the 2016 recording, which was made secretly and played on CNN llast night, Trump’s then-lawyer Cohen is heard discussing the matter with him and brings up the “financing” of the payoff with then-candidate Trump, who asks, “What financing?” When Cohen says, “Well, I have to pay –,” Trump interrupts and says, “Pay with cash.” Cohen quickly replies, “No, no, no, no, no.”

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis fed the tape to CNN’s Chris Cuomo and was on his Cuomo Prime Time show Tuesday to talk about it. He insists that they are talking about the payment to ex-Playmate McDougal made by longtime Trump friend and ally David Pecker, head of the National Enquirer’s parent company. Trump has denied not only the affair but knowledge that Pecker’s company paid her off then spiked its promised story about it in a so-called “catch and kill” move.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is on the record saying that it was Cohen who suggested paying off alleged former mistress Karen McDougal with cash — ostensibly to avoid a paper trail — but the tape clearly indictates it was Trump’s idea, one that Cohen nixed immediately.

The tape then cuts off abruptly — a fact the president jumped on. “Can this be so?”

Stay tuned.