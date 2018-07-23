President Donald Trump was up late last night ironing out some measured and nuanced foreign policy positions….ahem.

After a day of social media finger-pointing, POTUS saved his most inflammatory dispatch until almost midnight EST, an all caps Twitter threat to “demented” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Just days after the President criticized the “Fake News Media” for not recognizing his diplomacy skills, Trump tweeted that Iran would “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if it threatened the U.S.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The tweet follows an apparent warning issued by Iran’s President in which he said Americans “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace.” Rouhani issued the statement to his country’s diplomats, according to Iranian state media.

The particularly strong tone from Trump — even by his standards — has surprised some commentators. However, the language also echoes his volleys against North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, which has more recently evolved into diplomatic talks.

Trump’s latest social media meltdown came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered his own blistering verbal attack on Iran’s leaders during a speech at the Ronald Reagan National Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” the former CIA boss said.

Trump has long-promised to take a hard line against Iran. In May, the U.S. left a deal which reduced Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Washington is now re-instating the sanctions, despite complaints from the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, who all signed the 2015 pact.