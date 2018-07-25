It’s happened again. For the second time in less than two years, Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized. A 25-year-old man turned himself in and is currently in custody, A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Deadline.

The man walked up to Trump’s star off Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 3:30 AM Wednesday and proceeded to destroy the majority of it with a pickax, including smashing through Trump’s name plate, police said.

The man later turned himself in at Beverly Hills police headquarters and was turned over to Los Angeles police.

The man “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon,’” Lt. Karen Leong of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, told the Los Angeles Times.

The man was carrying the pickax in a guitar case, according to local television stations.

Leong said he will likely be booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.

This is the second time Trump’s star has been vandalized in less than two years. In October 2016 a man dressed as a construction worker smashed the star with a pickax and sledgehammer. James Otis pleaded no contest to felony vandalism in February 2017 and was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service and agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage.