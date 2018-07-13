This should make for an interesting working lunch… Donald Trump has launched an astonishing attack on the British Prime Minister over her handling of Brexit, hours before touching down in the UK. The U.S. President also noted that her rival Boris Johnson would make a “great” Prime Minister, once again slammed the Washington Post and took aim at London Mayor in the bombshell interview.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Trump also revealed that he “feels unwelcome” in London as tens of thousands of protestors, as well as an inflatable baby blimp, are set to descend on the UK capital.

Trump said that May may have killed off a trade between the U.S. and the UK as a result of her handling of Brexit – hours after her government published its plans in a white paper.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” he said.

Trump once again claimed that he predicted Brexit – although the truth is that as presidential nominee at the time, he had no real understanding of the complex referendum that is set to see the UK exit the European Union.



Following a dinner with British PM Theresa May, it emerged that Trump had made the comments in the Murdoch-owned newspaper. He insisted that he still thinks May is “a very good person” and claimed that he never called her a “bossy schoolteacher” as reported in the Washington Post.

“No, no, no, no. I never said anything bad about her. That is fake news. I think she is a nice person. I get along with her very nicely. The Washington Post is totally fake. They are just a lobbyist for Amazon.”

The former Apprentice host also revealed that he has been told of the 20ft “Trump Baby” blimp that will be flown above Parliament Square todays. “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London. I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

Trump is meeting May for a working lunch before meeting the Queen for tea and a likely round at his Scottish golf course. It’s likely that this won’t be the last we hear from Trump on his trip.