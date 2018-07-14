It’s Saturday so it’s time for Donald Trump’s end-of-week Twitter ode to “fake news” and other things that have been on his mind. This week he concentrated on the indictment of 12 Russian military officers for election-related hacking and CNN, his favorite news channel.

Early this morning, he took to the social media platform to announce his arrival in Scotland at Trump Turnberry for meetings, calls, and “his primary form of exercise” golf. Then he patted himself on the back for all of his accomplishments: “The Stock Market hit 25,000 yesterday. Jobs are at an all time record – and that is before we fix some of the worst trade deals and conditions ever seen by any government. It is all happening!”

In regards to the Mueller investigation and the indictment of the military officers, he said that it took place during the Obama administration. “Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” he inquired.

Trump also took Saturday morning to come after CNN and Jim Acosta. During a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday, he refused a question from Acosta and then said that the news network didn’t cover his “takedown” of the reporter when, in fact, they did.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host continued to dig into CNN and the network’s president Jeff Zucker tweeting, “Remember, it was Little Jeff Z and his people, who are told exactly what to say, who said I could not win the election in that “there was no way to 270” (over & over again) in the Electoral College. I got 306! They were sooooo wrong in their election coverage. Still hurting!”

