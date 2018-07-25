It wasn’t long before Donald Trump put his two cents in the FCC’s decision to not approve Sinclair Broadcast Group’s acquisition of Tribune Media.

Like clockwork, Trump broadcasted his thoughts on the FCC’s decision.

“So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune,” said Trump. “This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People.”

Trump appointed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai but has not commented directly on the Sinclair-Tribune deal. This tweet marks Trump’s first time weighing in on any media merger since calling Rupert Murdoch last December to congratulate him on the Disney-21st Century Fox deal. Several people with Trump ties have ended up in Sinclair’s orbit, including on-air commentator Boris Epshteyn. And yet, because of the strong connection with Murdoch, who has built the strongest collection of local TV stations in terms of revenue, speculation has swirled that Trump played a role in the FCC undermining the merger.