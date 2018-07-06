President Donald Trump, who prides himself on holding grudges, came to Great Falls Montana tonight to bury Dem Sen. Jon Tester who he had promised had “a big price to pay” for having tanked Trump’s nomination of White House doc Ronny Jackson to run the VA.

Trump came to stump for Tester’s GOP rival, State Auditor Matt Rosendale, who he called a “really good man that loves the people of Montana,”

Tester, Trump said, says one thing wen he’s in Montana but…does the exact opposite when he gets in Washington. A vote for Tester is a vote for Schumer, Pelosi, and other Democrats he said “want anarchy” and are now being led by Maxine Waters” who Trump continued to describe as “low IQ,” this time adding “she’s somewhere in the mid-60s.”

“You deserve a senator who doesn’t just talk like he’s from Montana; you deserve a senator who actually votes like he’s from Montana.”

Tester, he said, “does not share your values” and showed his “true colors with his shameful, dishonest attacks on a great man, a friend of mine.”

Jackson “actually said I was healthy. When fake news said why isn’t he getting a physical. Jackson gave me a physical and when they said I’m very healthy the news was devastated. They did not want to hear that.”

But it was Trump’s non-Tester schtick had everyone talking. Among the highlights:

-I’ve broken more Elton John [attendance] records, and I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar, or an organ…This is my only musical instrument – the mouth – and hopefully the brain is attached to the mouth. The brain is so much more important.”

– “As you know, there is now a vacancy on the Supreme Court. If you tune in Monday at 9 o’clock I think you’re going to be extremely happy with the selection.”

– “You saw that clown yesterday on the Statue of Liberty? You see the guys that went up there? I wouldn’t have done it. I would have said ‘let’s get some nets, we’ll wait ’til she'” falls.

-“Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas [Sen. Elizabeth Warren]. I promise you I’ll do this. You know those kits they sell on television for $2? Learn your heritage? We will take that kit – but we have to do it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation – we will take that kit and toss it, hoping it does not hit her and injure her arm.”

-Europe “kills us with NATO…and then [Germany] goes and makes an oil and gas deal with Russia. So they want us to protect them against Russia yet they pay billions for Russian oil and gas and we’re the schmucks that are paying for the whole thing.”

-“The media…is so damned dishonest…75% are downright dishonest. They are fake. They quote ‘sources’; they don’t have sources, they don’t use names. .They make them up, in many cases. I saw one of them said ’15 anonymous sources.’ I don’t have 15 people in the White House!”