President Donald Trump attacked his favorite social media platform, criticizing for reducing the visibility of certain prominent Republicans in a practice referred to as “shadow banning.”

“Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints,” Trump tweeted this morning.

Conservatives are growing increasingly vocal in their attacks against social media platforms for allegedly suppressing their views. This latest flashpoint follows a Vice News report Wednesday that prominent Republicans were no longer appearing among the names automatically suggested in a drop-down menu when users perform a search on Twitter.

Those affected included RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Republican Reps. Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, along with Andrew Surabian, Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman and former special assistant to the president, Vice reported. The profiles did appear when conducting a full search.

Twitter appears to have made an adjustment to its platform overnight to no longer restrict the visibility of these prominent Republicans.

do not ‘shadowban’. We are aware that some accounts are not automatically populating in our search box, and shipping a change to address this,” said a Twitter spokesperson. “The profiles, Tweets and discussions about these accounts do appear when you search for them. To be clear, our behavioral ranking doesn’t make judgments based on political views or the substance of Tweets. More on how we use behavior to inform how we present and organize content in “As we have said before, we‘shadowban’. We are aware that some accounts are not automaticallyin our search box, and shipping a change to address this,” said a Twitter spokesperson. “The profiles, Tweetsdiscussions about these accounts do appear when you search for them. To be clear, our behavioral ranking doesn’t make judgments based on political views or the substance of Tweets. More on how we use behavior to inform how we present and organize content in this post .”

But Twitter’s actions — reportedly taken as part of its efforts to clean up discourse on the platform — are bound to reinforce perceptions of liberal bias.

After years of telling conservatives that we were crazy for thinking @Twitter was censoring us, they've now been caught red-handed censoring @GOPChairwoman, @RepMarkMeadows, @DevinNunes, yours truly & many more. @Jack – It's time to finally #StopTheBiashttps://t.co/koIEinX459 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 25, 2018

This is what it looks like when a social media company suppresses conservative voices. https://t.co/NW3xMrSd3C pic.twitter.com/XovW5IyCAg — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 26, 2018

The platform follows months of efforts by Twitter to tamp down on bots, trolls and misinformation. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Twitter had suspended as many as 70 million accounts between May and June of this year in its crackdown on suspicious activity.

CEO Jack Dorsey said in March that Twitter was committed to helping “increase the collective health, openness and civility of public conversation.”

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

Dorsey made his first visit to Washington, D.C., this spring, meeting with high-profile legislators to discuss Twitter’s work in protecting data privacy and the health of public discourse.