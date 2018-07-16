CBS This Morning rolled out more of Jeff Glor’s surprise sit-down with President Donald Trump, conducted before Trump’s meeting today with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Among the highlights, Trump blamed the DNC for the Russian hacking that was front and center Friday when Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 of Putin’s military leaders over that hack and other moves to interfere with the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

“Again, this was during the Obama administration,” Trump told Glor. “They were doing whatever it was during the Obama administration. And I heard that they were trying, or people were trying, to hack into the RNC, too, the Republican National Committee. But we had much better defenses. I’ve been told that by a number of people, we had much better defenses, so they couldn’t. I think the DNC should be ashamed of themselves for allowing themselves to be hacked.”

CBS News plans to parse out more of this interview on its Glor-anchored evening newscast tonight. Trump also has agreed to sit down with Glor in Washington on Monday after his Helsinki sit-down with Putin.