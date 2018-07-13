The Trump baby blimp live as Donald Trump bulldozes his way through the UK.

The U.S. President has already caused controversy during his visit after landing yesterday, slamming British Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy around Brexit and taking aim at the Mayor of London.

The protests are just starting in the British capital as the Trump balloon, complete with small hands, has been let loose in Parliament Square, where some 50,000 people are expected to attend the anti-Trump rally.

However, the Commander-in-Chief rowed back slightly from his earlier comments, published in an interview with The Sun newspaper in a short photo call with May. He said, “We’ve never developed a better relationship… it was really something. Today we’re talking trade, we’re talking military, some incredible anti-terrorism things and the relationship is very very strong.

Trump and May are expected to hold a full press conference later today before the former Apprentice host meets the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan defended his decision to allow the inflatable Trump balloon to pop up over London. “The idea that we limit the right to protest because it might cause offence to a foreign leader is a slippery slope,” he said, adding that it was “interesting” that Trump criticized his response to terrorism and was “not criticizing the mayors of other cities” that have experienced attacks. Khan was born to British Pakistani parents.