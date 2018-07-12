Not so fast, AT&T.

After a flurry of corporate blue-skying over the past month since the official close of the company’s merger with Time Warner, antitrust regulators at the Department of Justice have filed an appeal of the judge’s decision that allowed it to happen.

The appeal comes after the $85 billion deal was sealed, meaning a positive outcome for the government in its latest effort would entail a breakup not unlike those AT&T has been forced to cope with before in its century-plus of corporate empire-building.

The terse notice of appeal (read it HERE) is signed by Craig Conrath, who led the government’s legal team during the six-week trial of the lawsuit in the spring. The notice contains none of the reasoning behind the appeal, though the DOJ is likely to continue insisting that the merger disadvantages both consumers and rival companies. The trial in Washington was the first involving a vertical merger (with AT&T’s distribution meshing with Time Warner’s content operations) in several decades.

Less than two weeks ago, the same regulators who are doubling down on their opposition to AT&T-Time Warner reached a settlement with Disney that checks a major regulatory box in Washington for its planned purchase of 21st Century Fox assets. Unlike AT&T-Time Warner, that deal is a “horizontal” one, combining similar operations and surely costing many thousands of jobs. Similarly, the DOJ is reportedly poised to bless Sinclair Broadcast Group’s long-gestating deal to acquire Tribune Media. (Unlike Fox-Disney or AT&T-Time Warner, the Sinclair deal relies on FCC approval given the broadcast licenses involved.)

Executives at AT&T, who had announced the acquisition in October 2016, had wasted no time after the June 12 ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon. Within 48 hours, they had officially closed the transaction, agreeing with regulators to erect firewalls between the distribution side of AT&T and the Turner Broadcasting unit.

“The court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned,” AT&T’s general counsel David McAtee said in a statement. “While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances. We are ready to defend the court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Makan Delrahim, an appointee of President Donald Trump who heads the antitrust unit, did not rule out the possibility of an appeal in the aftermath of the decision, but few expected the DOJ to follow through. Least of all Comcast, which based its battle with Disney over the Fox assets on the AT&T decision, or several other participants in the industry’s M&A derby.

The DOJ, heeding unusually explicit warnings by Leon in his decision, declined to seek a stay and cause further delays. Instead, it allowed the merger to go through, and many observers and analysts noted at the time that it would likely raise the bar for success as a result, with a breakup of a merged company being more difficult to pull off than just stopping it from happening.

Delrahim’s decision to appeal is likely to rekindle speculation that Trump ordered the lawsuit seeking to block the merger last fall largely as an act of revenge against his longtime foe, CNN, a unit of Turner. The DOJ has denied any link, and AT&T lawyers were barred by Leon from raising that issue at trial. Even so, it has struck many industry observers as curious that he called Rupert Murdoch to congratulate him on the now-$71 billion Disney deal barely a month after his DOJ filed a historic lawsuit against a deal that he complained would put “too much power in the hands of too few.”

AT&T shares, which had lost about 15% of their value during the trial as uncertainty shadowed the transaction, gained 1% during the trading day but immediately retreated about 1.5% after hours.