The famed Time Lord popped up Sunday during the final match of the World Cup between France and Croatia — but not on the field like the Pussy Riot protesters.

BBC premiered a promo for the 11th season of Doctor Who that gave us a look at Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteen Doctor and her trusty companions which include Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). The teaser might be 40 seconds, but it packs in enough excitement to quench the thirst for Doctor Who fans before its fall premiere on BBC America and its Comic-Con Hall H panel in San Diego on July 21.

The video above shows the companions getting teased and taunted by the Time Lord who isn’t seen until the very end. Like a bolt of lightning, she zooms in and out of scenes: she steals Ryan’s food while he is in a diner; refills Yasmin empty pizza box while she is watching TV, and switches out Graham’s newspaper with a kids Highlights-esque magazine.

At the end of it all, Whittaker shows up as the Time Lord and gives us a welcoming — yet somewhat mischievous — smile.