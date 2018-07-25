It’s been almost six months since the eight-episode second season of Divorce ended its run on HBO but the premium cable network is yet to make a renewal decision on the comedy series starring Sarah Jessica Parer.

“We have a writers room doing, scripts are being written. If they are in good shape, we will move forward but Sarah Jessica and everybody wanted to feel good about where we are going,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. He expects a decision to be made by end of summer.

The Season 3 scripts for Divorce are being penned with a new showrunner at the helm, Liz Tuccillo, who replaced Season 2 showrunner Jenny Bicks. I hear the comedy extended the options on its cast while awaiting renewal decision.

The eight-episode Season 2 of Divorce found Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), dealing with the aftermath of their explosive separation and learning to rebuild their lives. Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore also star on the show from creator Sharon Horgan, who exec produces along with Parker, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan.