A Walt Disney World worker was killed today in what’s being described only as an industrial accident near the Orlando resort’s Pop Century hotel.

Details are scarce about the death of the cast member, identified by authorities as Juan Alberto Ojeda, 33. The first 911 call came in at 9:18 AM ET, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told local ABC affiliate WFTV-TV that the man was found unconscious. Reedy Creek Fire Department rescuers pronounced him dead at the scene, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

“All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement. “This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened.”

Amanda Ober of NBC affiliate WESH-TV tweeted that the incident happened near the Pop Century Resort and a neighboring golf course.