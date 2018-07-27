At special meetings held simultaneously in New York this morning, Disney and 21st Century Fox shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger first proposed last December.

Disney said 99% of shareholders approved the company’s acquisition of Fox assets, a historic tie-up that will alter the Hollywood landscape. Fox said a majority had approved it, but said the final tally would be stated in an SEC filing at the end of the day. The whole procedure took maybe 10 minutes — an eye blink in the often slow-moving world of media M&A. Both companies have predicted a close sometime in the first half of 2019.

The Fox meeting elicited two shareholder comments, one asking about when shareholders would be compensated (a process that begins 30 days before close) and another saying, and we quote, “I love Rupert Murdoch.” At the Disney meeting, only one investor rose to say he felt that Disney was overpaying for Fox.

At the conclusion of the vote, Disney General Counsel Alan Braverman acknowledged Kevin Mayer, Disney’s former head of strategy and business development, who was heavily involved in the merger. Mayer, now chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international businesses, received applause from the gathered shareholders.

The pending $71.3 billion deal still has to pass through some regulatory hoops, but one of the most consequential reviews was completed a few weeks ago, when the Department of Justice reached a settlement with Disney. Provided that Fox’s collection of regional sports networks is divested, the antitrust division of the DOJ — the same outfit that continues to target AT&T’s Time Warner merger — said the Disney-Fox deal can proceed.

Comcast had pushed up the price. Although its bid last fall was spurned by Rupert Murdoch and Fox management, the company persisted, raising the offer price 20% higher than the $54 billion Fox and Disney initially settled on last December.

The deal will bring Disney the film and TV studio assets, plus cable networks like FX and National Geographic and a 30% stake in Hulu.